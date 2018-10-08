Nigeria’s youngest presidential candidate vows to unseat Buhari

Thirty-five-year-old New York-based tech entrepreneur, Mr Chike Ukaegbu, has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP) with a promise to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ukaegbu, whose candidacy was affirmed by the party in Abuja told our correspondent on Monday that AAP was poised to win the presidential election.

He said that AAP, nicknamed the Golden Spoon Party, was also committed to taking care of all Nigerians when entrusted with the governance of the country.

He said the party was the first to take advantage of the recently enacted Not-Too-Young-Run Act by producing the youngest among all the presidential flag bearers that have emerged.

“The party was extremely delighted that Nigerians, particularly the younger generation, have embraced the vision and desire of the recently registered party to give them a platform to rescue the country’s political leadership from years of misrule.

“I am not afraid to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

“My interest obviously aligns with the objectives of my party, to give political platform to youths, students and other younger Nigerians to participate in political leadership of the country.

“Many might say I am too ambitious at my age. But that was how France produced a young man as president,” he said.

Ukaegbu was born in Owerri, Imo State to now retired civil servants.

He was in the second year at the University of Lagos before he proceeded to the United States where he studied Biomedical Engineering at City College of New York.