NLC to shutdown Nigeria Sept 28 over fuel, electricity tariff hike

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) said the mother of all protests would kick-off on 28 September, 2020.

The Federal Government had recently hike the prices of fuel to N160 per litre, signifying full deregulation of fuel price regime which will now be controlled by forces of supply and demand at the international market.

The government also hiked electricity tariff by over 100 percent.

A meeting between the Congress and government last Tuesday was deadlock as the government insisted that the hike in prices would remain.

After its National Executive Council meeting, the NLC National President, Ayuba Wabba, said there was no going back on the massive protest as the government had refused to accede to labour’s demand.

According to him, all Chairmen of NLC in the 36 states of the federation had agreed that the protest should go on to force the government to reverse the unwarranted hike.