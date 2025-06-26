Eight schools reached the climax of the 2025 NLNG Science Quiz Competition on Saturday, showcasing brilliance, speed, and scientific prowess in a fiercely contested finale, with Community Scondary School, Igboh Etche, emerging victorious over seven other schools to clinch the championship.

Held in Port Harcourt, the competition drew students from across Rivers State in a bid to crown this year’s top science students under the theme “Renewable Energy Solutions.”

After rounds of intense intellectual display, Community Secondary School, Igboh Etche emerged as the winner in the Senior Secondary (SS 2) category.

Their victory marked the conclusion of a rigorous three-phase contest comprising the Championship, Science Project Exhibition, and Grand Finale. The school distinguished itself through accuracy, composure, and a strong grasp of science concepts related to clean energy.

In the Science Project Exhibition, Oginigba Comprehensive Secondary School, Oginigba, secured the top position, followed by Bonny National Grammar School (Senior) in second place, and Community Secondary School, Kira Tai, in third place.

In the Senior Secondary 1 (SS1) category, the competition concluded at the Championship stage. Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori, Khana claimed the top position, while Niger Delta Science School, Obio/Akpor, secured second place, and Government Secondary School, Abua, came third after a closely contested challenge among peers from across Rivers State.

The remaining finalists in the competition included Government Secondary School, Eneka (4th); Niger Delta Science School, Obio/Akpor (5th), Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Port Harcourt (6th), Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori, Khana (7th) and Government Secondary School, Abua (8th).

Speaking at the finale, Sophia Horsfall, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development at NLNG, emphasised the company’s commitment to nurturing scientific excellence and promoting sustainability.

“The world is moving fast towards cleaner, greener energy. NLNG is proud to be leading this shift by exporting LNG, a cleaner fossil fuel, and supplying LPG to Nigerian homes. Through this quiz, we are not only investing in education, but inspiring the scientists, engineers, and innovators of tomorrow,” she stated.

“Science is the heartbeat of progress. That’s why we support platforms like this, where young minds can discover their potential. Since inception, over 200 public schools have benefitted from this competition, proving that when given the opportunity, our students will shine,” she added.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Education, Dr. Azibaolanari Uzoma-Nwogu, represented by Tam Job Inisefiekabo, stated that the theme was both timely and significant, as the global community confronts the challenges of climate change, environmental degradation, and energy insecurity.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Peters Nwagor, Chairman of the Rivers State Chapter of the Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (STAN), remarked that it was imperative to equip young people with the knowledge, skills, and creativity required to drive innovation and sustainable progress.

First introduced in 2008 and relaunched in 2020 after a six-year pause for process improvement, the NLNG Science Quiz Competition continues to evolve.

The recent addition of the Science Projects Fair a year ago has created an avenue for students to present practical solutions to pressing scientific and environmental challenges, further deepening their engagement with STEM.

Organised in partnership with the Rivers State Ministry of Education, the Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (Rivers State Chapter), and Dragnet Solutions Limited, the quiz competition has become a beacon of excellence in science education.