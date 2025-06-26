The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered a thorough investigation into the claims made by a retired Superintendent of Police in a viral video concerning the welfare and retirement benefits of police pensioners.

The retired officer, who served in the force for 35 years, reportedly rejected a retirement benefit of ₦2 million.

In the widely circulated video, the officer, who retired on October 1, 2023, expressed deep frustration over what he described as a meagre payout.

He said the Nigeria Police Pension Board recently informed him that his total retirement benefits had been approved at ₦3 million.

According to him, the amount includes ₦1 million in arrears covering the period from October 2023 to date, and ₦2 million as his full terminal benefit.

In a statement on Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP directed the NPF Pensions Limited to urgently look into the claims, identify any possible lapses, and ensure appropriate actions are taken to address the issues raised.

The police chief emphasised that while efforts have been made to improve the police pension system over the years, constructive feedback, such as that highlighted in the viral video, remains crucial in identifying gaps and initiating reforms.

“‎The IGP has ordered a thorough investigation into the allegations raised in a viral video by a retired Superintendent of Police concerning the welfare and retirement benefits of police pensioners. The IGP has tasked the NPF Pensions Limited to urgently examine the claims, identify any possible lapses, and ensure that appropriate action is taken to address the concerns raised.

“‎The Nigeria Police Force is not insensitive to the plight of its pensioners, many of whom dedicated their lives to the service and safety of our nation. The IGP views the welfare of both serving and retired officers as a priority and recognises that timely and adequate pension administration is crucial to sustaining morale and institutional integrity. While efforts have consistently been made to improve the pension system, the IGP acknowledges the importance of constructive feedback in prompting necessary reforms.”

Egbetokun assured both serving and retired officers, along with their families, of the Force’s unwavering commitment to improved welfare and a pension system that honours their years of sacrifice.

“‎The IGP, therefore, reassures all officers, both serving and retired, and their families of the Force’s commitment to improved welfare, and to building a system that honours their sacrifices. He urges stakeholders to remain calm and patient as the NPF Pensions carries out its investigations and engages relevant agencies to ensure lasting solutions”, Adejobi concluded.