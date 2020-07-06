NNPC announces new appointments, redeployment of top management staff

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Sunday announced new appointments and redeployments of top management level staff of the corporation.

The national oil company noted that the move was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen and reposition the corporation for greater efficiency, transparency and profitability in line with the aspiration of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

In the latest redeployments, the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD), Mr. Adokiye Tombomieye, has been appointed the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Upstream.

In the same vein the NNPC announced that the Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), Mr. Mohammed Ahmed, has been appointed the new Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, following the retirement of Mr. Farouk Sa’id, last week.

A statement by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, stated that the Chief Operating Officer, upstream, Mr. Adeyemi Adetunji, has now been redeployed to the Ventures and Business Development Directorate as COO, a position vacated by Mr. Roland Ewubare, who voluntary retired last week.

It added that the top-level staff movement also affected Mr. Billy Okoye who has been redeployed from the NNPC downstream company, NNPC Retail Limited, as Managing Director, to replace Tombomieye as the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division.

Similarly, Mrs. Elizabeth Aliyuda, the General Manager, Sales and Marketing, NNPC Retail Limited, takes over from Okoye as the Managing Director of NNPC retail limited.

Also, Mr. Usman Farouk, Executive Director Asset Management and Technical Services at the NGMC takes over from Mr. Ahmed as Managing Director.

The release also explained that Buhari has accepted the resignation of Mr. Ewubare, who was the immediate past Chief Operating Officer, Ventures and New Business Directorate of the national oil company.

It added that the retirement of the immediate past Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Mr. Sa’id had also received the approval of the president who thanked the two former COOs for their meritorious service to the corporation.

Speaking on the development, Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mr Mele Kyari, said the new appointments would enable the corporation live up to the expectation of her shareholders, Nigerians.

He noted that it will also give impetus to the ongoing restructuring within the corporation, which he said was in line with the corporate vision of Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE).