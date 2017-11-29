NYSC rules out posting of corps members to security-challenged areas

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure has assured that no corps member would be posted to any area where there is security breach.

According to a statement signed by Acting Director, Public Relations Unit of the scheme, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, Kazaure who said this while addressing 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream One Corps Members at NYSC Zamfara State Orientation Camp in Tsafe and also in Wamakko Orientation Camp, Sokoto State, stressed that the security of every corps member was a priority to the Scheme.

He enjoined the corps members to acquire entrepreneurship skills while in camp to avoid being unemployed after the service year.