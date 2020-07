The Ondo State House of Assembly on Wednesday suspended the deputy speaker, Irioju Ogundeji, and another member of the House, Adewale Williams, for alleged unruly behaviour.

Both lawmakers were among the nine lawmakers that kicked against impeachment move of Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi.

Ajayi was served impeachment notice on Tuesday after he left the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).