Twelve inmates have escaped the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Koton Karfe, Kogi State following an early morning jail break.

Sources in the National Headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), revealed that the incident occurred early Monday morning.

Confirming the report, National Spokesman of the Service, Abubakar Umar, told our reporter that all the escapees were Awaiting Trial Inmates, (ATI), but two have been captured while efforts are underway to arrests the other ten.

He said all search mechanisms have are being deployed to recapture the fleeing inmates.

“Two of the inmates in our custody at the Koton Karfe medium custodial centre have escaped. They are all on awaiting trial but as I speak to you now two have been captured,” he said.

“We are already working to capture the remaining inmates on the run.”

Umar also said that one officer was killed in the attack.

Details later.