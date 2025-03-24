A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State has ordered Inspector Effiong Bassey to be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Afokang Calabar South Local government area.

Inspector Bassey, Sunday morning, opened fire on bystanders and road users around Atakpa Divisional Headquarters killing a woman identified as Ijeoma Obot, while injuring others.

SP Otu Ubangah, Officer in Charge of Legal Cross River State Police Command approached the court seeking an exparte motion to remand the Inspector while waiting for legal advice from the state Attorney General.

SP Ubangah told the court that his application was supported by a six paragraph affidavit and a written address.

Ruling on Case number MC/199/25 Chief Magistrate Mercy Toney Ene of Court 1, Moore Road Calabar on Monday afternoon adjourned the case to April 14, 2025 for the State Department for Public Prosecution, DPP, report.

She ruled that Inspector Bassey should remain in the centre pending legal advice from the Attorney General of Cross River State.