Victor Osimhen shone as the hero as he led the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a 2-0 victory over the Amavubi of Rwanda, keeping their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup alive.

The on-loan Galatasaray forward netted both goals in Nigeria’s 2-0 Group C victory in Rwanda, and the Super Eagles are now four points behind South Africa halfway through the campaign.

Bafana Bafana moved to the summit after overcoming a stubborn Lesotho side 2-0 thanks to second-half strikes from Relebohile Mofokeng and Jayden Adams.

Elsewhere, DR Congo moved level on points with surprise Group B leaders Sudan as Theo Bongonda’s powerful effort secured a 1-0 win over South Sudan after a disjointed display in Kinshasa.

Only the nine group winners are assured of a place at the expanded 48-team World Cup finals next year.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea registered comfortable wins, with Emilio Nsue scoring for the latter on his return to action following a row over his eligibility.

There are five more qualifiers on Friday, with Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Morocco all in action.