The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), has announced the release of withheld local government allocations.

The former Chief of Naval Staff made this known during a meeting with Heads of Local Government Administrators on Friday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Ibas stated that necessary steps would be taken to promptly pay workers’ salaries and also expressed concern over the delay in salary payments across local government areas, acknowledging the struggles of affected workers.

“I feel the pain of the workers,” he said, assuring them that the withheld allocations had been released and that his administration would ensure that salaries were paid without delay.

Ibas, who warned that financial accountability would be strictly enforced, directed all local government areas to submit their wage bills, supported by relevant documentation, through the office of the Head of Service.

He said his administration would not tolerate financial recklessness, vowing to scrutinise the handling of public funds and take action against any mismanagement.

Ibas said good governance is not just a slogan but a commitment to changing the negative narrative within the next six months.

“You must take the lead in ensuring security within your domains,” he urged local government administrators.

Responding, the President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees and Administrator of Port Harcourt Local Government Area, Clifford Paul, acknowledged the developmental strides made in the state despite political conflicts.

He commended the Federal Government for appointing the sole administrator, attributing the decision to his competence and leadership ability.

He pledged to support peace and stability while urging the administrator to prioritise workers’ welfare.

He explained that local government workers are currently owed two months’ salaries but are hopeful now that the withheld allocations have been released.