Osun State shuts down OAU over unpaid tax

The Osun State Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has shut down Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) over non-payment of over 1.8 Billion Naira debt to the state government.

The IRS which carried out the action after obtaining a court order this morning, sealed the Senate building, the administrative block and the bursary department of the University.

Also affected is the main gate along road seven while the institution’s lecture rooms and hostels were left un-approached for the exercise as it remained a-no-go-area for the tax collectors.

Officials of the state revenue generation stormed the institution as early as 7.00 a.m to effect the shutdown.

An official of the state agency, Mr Oladipo Babatunde, who led the team confirmed the closure and threatened not to re-open it until the institution pays its tax.