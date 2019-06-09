Police ban demonstrations, rallies in Kano

…IG deploys riot squads to Zamfara

As the feud between the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi and the governor of the state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje continue to fester, the police in Kano have issued a ban on demonstrations, rallies , processions and other forms of gatherings in the state.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abdullahi Haruna for the Commissioner of Police said the ban is intended “to prevent and avert any threat , breach of peace or break down of law and order in the face of various security challenges in the State,”

“Members of the public, Civil Society Organization, political parties, NGOs and other groups under whatever guise are warned to adhere to the suspension order until further notice” the statement said.

“Any person or group of persons found to engage in any unlawful assembly will be arrested and prosecuted in the Court of Law” said the statement.

Meanwhile, as part of measures to arrest insecurity in Zamfara State, the Inspector-General of police, Alhaji Mohammed Adamu, has approved the immediate deployment of two additional mobile police squadrons in the state as requested by Governor Bello Mutawalle Maradun.

This was contained in a statement by the Director, Media to Governor Mutawalle, Alhaji Yusuf Idris, in Gusau on Saturday.

According to the Director-General, part of the two squadrons would be stationed at Faru -Jibia- Katsina road, which has virtually been taken over by bandits, while others would be stationed at the flashpoints as might be identified by security agencies in the state.

Yusuf said the deployment of additional mobile police in the state was as a result of Matawalle’s visit to President Muhammadu Buhari as well as Adamu at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He stated, “Governor Matawalle was at Force Headquarters under the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari where he met the IGP and discussed intensively on the recurrent security challenges facing Zamfara State.

“The governor therefore commended the commitment of the police and other security agencies in the way and manner they responded to his requests.”

The Director-General further stated that under the present leadership of Matawallen Maradun, which is was less than a month old, more practical ways and approaches were being taken. He added, “The governor is confident that very soon, banditry will come to an end so that the people in the state could go about their legitimate businesses or sleep with both eyes closed without any hindrance or molestation.”