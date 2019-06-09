Sanusi responds to Kano query on misappropriated funds

…as Fayemi, Dangote broker peace talk

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has told Governor Abdullahi Ganduje that he met only N1.8b in the Kano Emirate Council account when he was installed and not N3.4b as stated in the query issued to him by the governor.

The emir was responding to the query issued him by the Kano State Government over alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion.

His one-page reply with reference number KEC/CF/FIN/1/162, dated June 7, 2019, was signed by the Acting Secretary to the Kano Emirate Council, Alhaji Abba Yusuf.

The letter titled “Re-Report of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti–Corruption Commission”, a copy of which was made available on Saturday in Kano, was addressed to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Emir Sanusi stated that at the time he was installed as the Emir of Kano, the exact amount in the accounts of the Emirate Council was N1,893,927.38 (One Billion, Eight Hundred and Ninety Three Million, Nine Hundred and Twenty Seven Thousand Naira, Thirty Eight Kobo) only.

The Kano emir told the governor further in the letter that he was not the Accounting Officer of the council but rather the Secretary of the Emirate Council.

The letter, therefore, appreciated the opportunity granted to the Emir to clear the air over the allegations as attached to the query.

The Kano State Government had on Thursday (June 6) queried the first class traditional ruler over alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion by the Emirate Council under his (Sanusi’s) leadership.

The Emir was given 48 hours within which to reply to the query to enable the state government to take appropriate action.

The development caused anxiety and tension in the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Africa’s richest man Alhaji Aliko Dangote are mediating in the crisis between Governor Abdullai Umar Ganduje and Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II.

The last-minute intervention is coming after several efforts towards mediating between the two failed to halt the plan to dethrone Sanusi.

Ganduje already queried emir Sanusi over the alleged N3.4bn fraud with less than 48 hours ultimatum to respond. The action follows recommendations made for the suspension of the monarch.

On the latest peace mission, spokesperson of Governor Ganduje, Abba Anwar confirmed that the Kano-born Dangote and the chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum Dr Kayode Fayemi have started a peace move.

Against earlier speculation, Abba said there wasn’t any moment President Muhammadu Buhari intervention or engage the two figures to resolve their differences.

Anwar said both leaders met Friday night in Abuja.

“The two leaders met, they congratulated each other for the successful completion of the Month of Ramadhan and the Sallah festive period,” Anwar said.

“Emir Sanusi seized the opportunity to congratulate governor Ganduje for the victory in his second term in office. Wishing the governor to have a successful tenure in office from 2019 to 2023”.