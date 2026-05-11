Activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has backed the senatorial ambition of fellow activist Aisha Yesufu, who is contesting the FCT seat in the 2027 general elections, while criticising her party choice.

Sowore made the remarks on Monday during an interview on Channels Television, where he said activists should not stay out of politics.

“No, I totally support her. I’ve always told her that good people, people who believe that they can do things, should get into politics,” he said.

He added that political participation remains a key form of activism, saying, “The business of politics is actually the biggest activism that has to be done to save society.”

While expressing support for her ambition, he said she was aligned with the wrong party and should have joined his own platform.

“So I totally support her, and I hope she wins. Even though I think that she’s in the wrong party, she should have joined our party,” he added.

Yesufu recently resigned from the African Democratic Congress and joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), where she declared her intention to contest the FCT senatorial seat.

She said her decision reflected a deeper political conviction, adding, “This deeper understanding is why I resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to join the Nigeria Democratic Congress as I follow the leadership of HE Peter Obi, who today embodies the hope and aspiration of a Nigeria that works.”

She also said she was not just joining the party but actively contesting, stating: “This time I am joining the NDC not just as a member but as one running for the FCT Senatorial seat.”

Yesufu added that she had completed her responsibilities in the ADC and ensured a smooth exit.