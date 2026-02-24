Police recruitment: PSC begins screening for applicants March 9

According to a statement on Tuesday by the PSC spokesman, Torty Kalu, the screening exercise will run from March 9 to April 18, 2026, at designated centres across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Kalu directed all candidates who completed the online registration to log on to the recruitment portal to check their status and print the required documents.

“These include the Guarantors Form, Application Submission Slip, Invitation Slip, Credential Screening Form, and Physical Screening Form.

“Applicants are expected to present their Invitation Slip bearing their assigned table number, completed Credential Screening Form, original National Identity Number printout or card issued by the National Identity Management Commission, O’ Level certificate, birth certificate or declaration of age, and certificate of origin, ” the statement added.

He said specialist applicants are also required to present relevant trade test certificates, adding that candidates must submit a duly completed and signed Guarantors Form with attached photocopies and passport photographs of referees.

Kalu stated that all original credentials and duplicate copies must be neatly packaged in two separate white flat files with recent passport photographs attached.

“Candidates are to appear at their respective screening venues dressed in white canvas shoes, white T-shirts, white shorts and white stockings, as indicated in their invitation printout,” he added.

Kalu said the Chairman of the commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (retd.), reiterated that the recruitment exercise is free of charge and does not require any financial commitment from applicants.

He assured that the process would be conducted with transparency and accountability, warning applicants to beware of impostors and scammers seeking to exploit the exercise.

“Applicants should be wary of online impostors, scammers and other criminal elements who might want to take advantage of the recruitment process to defraud innocent applicants. Anyone found wanting will be arrested and prosecuted,” he added.

The application portal for the recruitment exercise, which opened on December 15, 2025, was initially scheduled to close on January 25, 2026, but was extended to February 8, 2026.

The PSC, in a statement in January, expressed concern over the low turnout of applicants from Lagos and several other states, prompting the commission to extend the recruitment exercise by two weeks.

In contrast, states such as Adamawa, Benue, and Kaduna recorded high numbers of applications.