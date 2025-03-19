The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has criticised Shamsuddeen Bala Mohammed, son of Governor Bala Mohammed, for appealing to Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, to provide employment opportunities and entrepreneurial support for Bauchi youths.

In a statement signed by Wada Abdullahi, Secretary of the Bauchi State Chapter of the PRP, the party described the request as “unfortunate and unnecessary,” questioning why the son of a sitting governor would seek solutions from the president’s son rather than his own father.

“This raises serious concerns about leadership in Bauchi State and highlights the failure of the Bala Mohammed administration to address unemployment, poverty, and youth empowerment,” the party said.

The PRP condemned the plea as an attempt to shift responsibility, arguing that governance should not rely on handouts from influential families. It also criticised Governor Mohammed for allegedly demolishing business structures owned by young entrepreneurs without providing alternatives, exacerbating economic hardship in the state.

“The governor should be the one creating opportunities, not delegating this responsibility,” the statement added.

The PRP further blamed both the Tinubu and Mohammed administrations for systemic failures that have left Bauchi youths struggling. It warned that temporary handouts would not solve deep-rooted issues and urged genuine reforms.

“The youth are more informed than ever. They will not be swayed by short-term palliatives, and come 2027, they will hold failed leaders accountable,” the party declared.