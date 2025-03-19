A devastating explosion has rocked the Karu-Nyanya Road in Abuja, resulting in a massive inferno that has engulfed many vehicles, with several people feared dead and others severely injured on Wednesday evening.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion occurred in three successive blasts, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky and causing widespread panic as motorists and other road users scampered for safety.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined at press time.

