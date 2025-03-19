President Bola Tinubu has officially sworn in Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas (retd) as the sole administrator of Rivers State.

On the new man in charge of the state, the swearing in ceremony took place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with key government officials in attendance. They include Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; Attorney-General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, and Presidential Principal Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

President Tinubu’s decision to appoint a sole administrator follows his declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State on Tuesday, March 18.

Also, he suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

The political crisis in Rivers State has been brewing for months, fueled by a power struggle between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The conflict has led to divisions within the state’s government, including the defection of 27 lawmakers from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC, further destabilising governance in the oil-rich state.

In a national broadcast on Tuesday, Tinubu cited prolonged political instability, constitutional breaches, and security threats as reasons for the extraordinary measure, invoking Section 305 of the Nigerian Constitution to justify the declaration.

Vice Admiral Ibok-Étè Ibas (retd) is a former Chief of Naval Staff who served from 2015 to 2021 under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

His appointment is seen as an effort to restore order and stability in Rivers State, with Tinubu emphasising that his role is temporary and aimed at ensuring governance continues uninterrupted.

However, the decision has sparked mixed reactions across the country, with critics arguing that the suspension of elected officials is unconstitutional and amounts to an assault on democracy.

Former Rivers Governor Rotimi Amaechi and several other political figures have called on the National Assembly, governors, and stakeholders to reject what they describe as illegality.

The situation remains tense as Nigerians await further legislative actions from the National Assembly, which have yet to deliberate on the president’s proclamation.

Meanwhile, Fubara has left the premises of the Government House, Port Harcourt alongside his family and all security details.

The Governor reportedly left the seat of power “very late” on Tuesday night shortly after the emergency rule declaration by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, according to a close source.

Also, security at the government house remains scanty as at 2p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

But two Armoured Personnel Carriers, APC, were seen stationed in front of government house with a handful of security operatives.

Normal activities are on in Port Harcourt and its environs as of the time of filing this report. It was clear that many residents of the state were yet to come to terms with what has just befall them.

It was gathered that machinery has been put in place to receive Ibas, as 15 soldiers were seen inside the government house ahead of the expected visit of the presidential administrator.

Meanwhile, the exact whereabouts of the Governor Fubara and his family were unknown at the time of filing this report. – Vanguard.