Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has been hospitalised after being involved in a car accident.

The rapper disclosed this in a post on X.com on Tuesday, sharing pictures of himself in the hospital and at the accident scene.

Odumodublvck, also known as Industry Machine, wrote, “Survived. The machine must arrive in one piece. It is a must. The machine is coming.”

His fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.