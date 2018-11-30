Reps summon Amaechi over corruption allegations

The House of Representatives Committee on Land Transport has summoned the Minister of Transport, Mr Rotimi Amaechi.

Chairman of the committee, Abdulmumin Jibrin, disclosed this to Channels Television in an exclusive interview after plenary on Thursday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He explained that the minister was summoned to appear before the committee over allegations of corruption and breach of process.

Mr Jibrin revealed that the committee has received a lot of allegations from credible sources against the minister and wants to investigate the issues raised.

According to him, the lawmakers after a meeting of the committee believe that Nigerians should know about so much of the things being done behind the scenes.