RevolutionNow group holds worldwide protest Oct 1

The Coalition for Revolution codenamed #RevolutionNow has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari to resign immediately even as it announced a worldwide protest scheduled for October 1, 2020.

It subsequently called on Nigerians to come out en masse to protest bad governance.

A statement by the group read in part, “The Coalition for Revolution is calling on all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to come out en masse on, October 1, and participate in a massive peaceful protest to demand the reversal of anti-people policies implemented by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

“These harsh policies that have bored a burdensome hole into the pockets of the Nigerian people are coming at a time when citizens are recovering from the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, a global health crisis that was also mismanaged by the Buhari government, plunging already struggling citizens into deeper financial problems.

“It also comes at a time when there is an unprecedented dictatorial-style crackdown on free speech, dissent, activism, journalism and the right to associate and congregate peacefully and protest.”

The group said it was mobilising all Nigerians to protest and demand action on the reversal of the hike in the price of petrol from N148 to N151; an end to state-supervised and approved impunity under the watch of Buhari; and the sacking of all service chiefs for failing to deal with the insecurity problem.

It called for an end to the disappearance of government critics and extra-judicial killings by law enforcement officers who are supposed to protect and serve the Nigerian people.

The group called for the swift electoral reform and the introduction of Diaspora voting before the 2023 general elections.

It also called for an end to the killing of all members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and the prosecution of all police and military officers fingered in their harassment; and the unconditional release of Shiek Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria and his wife Zeenat.

The protests will take place in all 36 states across Nigeria and in Trafalgar Square, London; Nigerian Embassy, Stockholm, Sweden; Nigerian Embassy, Netherlands; Union Square, San Francisco; Nigeria House, New York; Nigerian Embassy, Washington DC; Dundas Square, Toronto, Canada; and Nigerian Consulate, Frankfurt, Germany.