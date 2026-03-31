The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has recorded a significant milestone with the introduction and lifting of 950,000 barrels of Cawthorne Blend crude into the global market through the ultramodern FSO Cawthorne vessel, Nigeria’s first new crude oil terminal in 50 years.

The development affirms media reports on the exportation of a new light sweet crude called Cawthorne, this March, under the Bayo Ojulari‑led NNPCL. It also reinforces the policy direction and sector reforms championed by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in his capacity as Nigeria’s substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources.

Over the weekend, the first shipment of 950,000 barrels from FSO Cawthorne, Nigeria’s newest oil terminal, was initiated following its licensing and gazetting by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

FSO Cawthorne serves as a critical offshore production support asset, providing storage and offtake capabilities for crude produced from OML 18 and nearby producing assets.

Reacting to the development, Sahara Group, a global energy and infrastructure conglomerate, reiterated the strategic role of FSO Cawthorne in strengthening Nigeria’s energy security through its reliable production, storage and evacuation infrastructure.

Sahara Group also recognised the advanced technologies deployed on FSO Cawthorne, noting that the facility incorporates cutting‑edge systems supported by artificial intelligence‑enabled monitoring and robust QHSE frameworks, enhancing operational efficiency, asset integrity, safety performance and environmental stewardship.

Sahara commended NNPCL for its leadership of OML 18, where Sahara Group is a joint operator and joint venture partner, noting that the company’s collaborative approach continues to drive continuous improvement and value delivery across Nigeria’s upstream sector.

Dr. Tosin Etomi, Head, Commercial and Planning at Asharami Energy (a Sahara Group Upstream company), said the crude lifting from FSO Cawthorne represents a defining moment for the asset, the OML 18 partnership and the wider oil and gas sector.

“The successful commencement of crude lifting from FSO Cawthorne is a significant milestone for the OML 18 partnership and a strong demonstration of what can be achieved through shared vision, technical discipline and committed collaboration,” Etomi said.

Etomi noted that the milestone aligns with Sahara Group’s broader upstream strategy, which is focused on building a resilient, scalable and responsible production portfolio anchored on strong partnerships, asset optimisation and long‑term value creation. “The transition of FSO Cawthorne into active export is consistent with our upstream growth strategy, prioritising operational excellence, indigenous participation and infrastructure capable of sustainably supporting Nigeria’s production ambitions,” he said.

He noted that Sahara Group’s upstream portfolio includes a growing oilfield services division, which is redefining innovation, efficiency and sustainability in the sector. “Our expanding oilfield services capabilities are integral to our upstream vision, enabling smarter operations, improved efficiencies and responsible resource development,” Etomi said.

He added: “Sustainable social impact interventions and community participation have been key drivers of our upstream success, and we remain committed to aligning our operations with the highest global environmental, social and governance standards.”

Etomi also commended host communities and key regulatory and operational institutions, including the NUPRC, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigeria Customs Service, and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), for their support in ensuring seamless operations.