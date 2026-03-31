Civil servants in Enugu State have expressed widespread excitement following the approval of promotion and conversion for 2,114 public workers by Governor Peter Mbah.

The affected workers participated in the November/December 2025 promotion and conversion exercises conducted across the state civil service.

The approval, which takes immediate effect, also covers the financial implications of the new ranks, ensuring that beneficiaries begin to enjoy their upgraded status without delay.

Chairman of the Enugu State Civil Service Commission, Mr. Robison Odo, who disclosed the development on Tuesday in Enugu, described the gesture as timely and morale-boosting, likening it to an Easter gift for workers.

According to him, the exercise cut across officers on Grade Levels 01 to 17 who successfully passed the promotion interviews.

“The Executive Governor recently approved the release of the promotion and conversion of 2,114 officers who participated in the 2025 exercise. The approval also takes immediate effect with the financial benefits attached,” Odo said.

He assured that the commission would expedite implementation of the governor’s directive.

Odo commended the administration for its sustained commitment to workers’ welfare, noting that prompt payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities had become a hallmark of the government.

He further highlighted the state’s N80,000 minimum wage as exceeding the national benchmark, describing it as a clear demonstration of the governor’s worker-friendly policies.

“Workers are genuinely excited. This is a strong motivation for improved productivity and commitment to service. We deeply appreciate the governor for prioritising our welfare despite ongoing infrastructural development across the state,” he added.

The commission chairman pledged continued discipline, innovation and productivity within the civil service to align with the administration’s development agenda.

Also speaking, the Head of Service, Dr. Godwin Anigbo, said the governor’s policies had created an enabling environment for workers to embrace reforms and deliver optimally.

He noted that the administration’s focus on innovation had transformed the public service, equipping workers with modern skills required for efficient service delivery.

“We are working closely with the Civil Service Commission to ensure that workers are adequately prepared to align with the government’s reform-driven agenda. The administration has introduced forward-looking initiatives that are repositioning the service for greater efficiency,” Anigbo said.

He added that the government’s investment in capacity building, including the training of civil servants in digital competencies, was facilitating the transition from analogue to technology-driven operations.

Anigbo also lauded the approval for the establishment of a public service training institute, describing it as a critical step towards strengthening institutional capacity and improving service delivery.

Despite the state’s heavy investment in infrastructure and other capital-intensive projects, he said the administration had maintained a strong commitment to workers’ welfare.