Sahara Group has introduced the Sahara Graduate Business Analyst (GBA) Program to equip emerging talent with analytical, data-driven, and problem-solving skills necessary to enhance business performance and foster innovation in Africa’s energy sector.

Bethel Obioma, Head, Corporate Communications at Sahara Group, said the new initiative highlights the company’s increased emphasis on insights, analytics, and decision intelligence for a sustainable energy future.

“The Graduate Business Analyst Program gives young professionals the opportunity to decode data, drive change, and make a difference through insight-led impact. It is an investment in the future of business intelligence, equipping tomorrow’s leaders with the tools to strengthen Africa’s competitiveness in the evolving global energy landscape,” Obioma said.

Emilomo Arorote, Group Head, Human Resources, Sahara Group, described the program as an evolution of Sahara’s legacy graduate initiatives, the Graduate Management Trainee (GMT) and Graduate Engineer Program (GEP), both renowned for producing high-performing professionals who now lead across Sahara’s operations in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

“As we approach Sahara Group’s 30th anniversary in 2026, we continue to reinforce our culture of excellence through sustainable talent pipeline and development. The GBA program focuses on building analytical thinkers who can turn complex data into actionable insights for reliable strategy development and execution across the business.”

The Graduate Business Analyst Program offers participants an immersive experience across four key workstreams: Market and Industry Research, Data Collection and Analysis, Performance Monitoring and Reporting, and Stakeholder Management. Participants will gain hands-on exposure to financial modelling, strategy development, and operational performance across Sahara Group’s diverse operations across the Upstream, Downstream, Midstream, Power, Data and Technology and infrastructure sectors.

Applications for the 2025 Sahara GBA Program are open from October 20 to November 1, 2025. Interested candidates with a passion for analytics, finance, business, and strategy can apply at www.saharagba.com or visit Sahara Group’s social media channels for more details.

As Sahara Group continues to champion Africa’s energy transformation, the launch of the GBA program further reinforces the company’s commitment to building a sustainable talent pipeline.

Through initiatives such as the GMT (Graduate Management Trainee), GEP (Graduate Engineer Program), and now GBA (Graduate Business Analyst) programs, Sahara is shaping a future where insight, innovation, and impact drive Africa’s energy progress.