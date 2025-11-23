Vice-President Kashim Shettima has departed Johannesburg for Luanda to represent President Bola Tinubu at the AU-EU Summit scheduled to hold in Angola.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, disclosed this in a statement released on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Shettima attended the 20th Summit of G20 Leaders held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Nkwocha said Shettima, who left South Africa on Sunday, would join other Heads of State and Government from the African Union and the European Union for the 7th meeting of the two bodies.

According to him, the meeting is scheduled to take place from Monday to Wednesday in Luanda, the capital of Angola.

“The AU and EU meeting will bring together young leaders, innovators and Civil Society Organisations to brainstorm on some of the shared challenges of the two unions.

“It will also provide recommendations on how to address issues related to climate change, inclusivity in development, infrastructure, the digital economy, the creative industry, manufacturing and agribusiness,” the presidential aide said.

He added that Vice-President Shettima would return to Nigeria at the end of the AU-EU summit. – NAN.