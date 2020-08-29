Singer Yinka Ayefele stands on his feet again

Popular Nigerian gospel artiste Yinka Ayefele stood on his feet again on Friday years after getting involved in a life-threatening accident.

The singer shared the moment of joy with his over 400,000 followers on Instagram.

In the video posted, he was beaming with smiles as he stood up with the help of a highly-sophisticated machine.

While strapped to the machine, Yinka Ayefele expressed his gratitude to his friend who got him the highly-sophisticated equipment.

He noted that he felt relieved of his pain.

He said: “I feel so relieved of my pain. Hon Oludare Akande bought this for me.

You will never experience pain in your entire life. Thanks so much.

You raise my hope of walking again. I believe!!!.”

The musician added that he is now ready to stand up while performing at his upcoming events.