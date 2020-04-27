St. Nicholas Hospital isolates staff exposed to COVID-19

One of Lagos’ leading private health facilities, St. Nicholas Hospital, has isolated some of its staff exposed to COVID-19.

The Clinical Director, St. Nicholas Hospital, Dr. Ebun Bamgboye, said this was part of precautions taken in other to halt the spread of the virus within the hospital, the state and the country at large.

He said: “The exposure we had occurred when an outpatient came to the hospital complaining of fever and other symptoms. He was examined by one of our doctors, who upon taking his history, realised he had just came into the country from the United Kingdom.

“This made the doctor more cautious. He then wore his complete personal protective equipment, examined the patient, and then we immediately called the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Lagos State Government for further re-examination. The patient was tested and subsequently taken to the Infectious Disease Centre in Yaba for COVID-19 treatment.

“As part of protocols, we did contact tracing and isolated those in contact with him. Tests were further done which showed a few of our staff tested positive for the virus.”

He said the hospital had since undergone decontamination with some of its staff exposed to the virus isolated in the facility to control spread of the disease should they eventually test positive to it.

Bamgboye said the hospital had followed all precautionary measures instituted by the NCDC and the Lagos State Government in halting spread of the disease. Thisday