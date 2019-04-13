Stakeholders laud Ekiti FA on glamorous cup draws as competition starts Monday

By Akeem Busari

It was glamour and excitement as the draws for the 2019 Ekiti State FA Cup was held Thursday at the Oluyemi Kayode stadium.

Out of the 13 teams that registered for this year’s competition which kicks off on Monday,15th April, three teams drew bye to the next round in recognition of their achievements in the previous editions of the competition.

They are Ekiti state owned Ekiti United FC, Fashmog FC and JKF FC.

The draws had stakeholders drooling over the razzmatazz and inch- perfect organisation of the event which also attributed to the verve, panache and determination of the board to give life to football in the state.

Speaking at the draws, the Permanent Secretary of the Ekiti State Ministry of Youths and Sports development, Yemi Owoseeni, praised the Ekiti state football association for putting up what he described as a decent draw for this year’s FA Cup.

“We must comment the FA for upgrading on the draws for this years competition,” he remarked.

Also speaking at the well attended event, the obviously-elated Acting Chairman of the Ekiti State Football Association, Otunba Ariyo Amos, admonished the teams to the be disciplined and also display the spirit of sportsmanship in all their games and be good ambassadors of Ekiti state on and off the pitch of play.

The full draws for 2019 Ekiti FA Cup:

Draw for First Round.

15th April

Ikere United vs Don La Chicken FC

Time; 10am.

15th April

2pm

Golden FC vs Moyero FC

15th April

4pm

Creamers FC vs Ten Fingers FC

16th April

2pm

Phoenix FC vs Choice FC

16th April

4pm

Petenal FC vs Perfect Touch FC