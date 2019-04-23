Stationery Stores retain Eko Beach Soccer title

By Akeem Busari

It was fun and excitement on Easter Monday at the high brow Landmark Leisure Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos, as Lagos State Football Association served lovers of beach soccer and other fun seekers with a sweet mix of football, music, dance and food.

The annual event which has become an eagerly-awaited fixture in the calendar of the State FA drew top class football administrators including the chief host and Chairman of Lagos Football Association and also the 1st Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi; Vice Chairman, Lagos FA and President Nigeria Referees Association, Otunba Tade Azeez; Chairman, Ogun State FA, Majekodunmi, Chairman, of Lagos SWAN, Debo Oshundun,Chairman, Lobi Stars, Mike Idoko, as well as, Super Sand Eagles stars, Abu Azeez and Ogbonna Okemiri amongst other distinguished individuals.

This year’s edition of Eko Soccer Fiesta which featured 8 teams including Colins Edwin FC, CSC FC, Eko Future Stars, Smart City FC, Messiah F , Nath Boys, Stationery Stores FC and Remo Stars, was played on a knockout basis.

In the semi finals, defending champions Stationery Stores defeated Smart City to book a place in the final. While in the second semi final, NPFL side Remo Stars lost to giant killing, Messiah fc.

The final match lived up to its billing as the more experienced Stationery Stores defeated their youthful opponents 4-1 to retain the title it won last year.