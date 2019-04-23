Literary Renaissance Foundation celebrates William Shakespeare

The Literary Renaissance Foundation, a nonprofit organisation established in 2017 with the objective of reviving reading culture in Nigeria, is pleased to announce its Modern Shakespeare Project on April 23, 2019, in commemoration of the birthday of William Shakespeare.

The works of Shakespeare have been studied and enjoyed for centuries and his birthday celebrations present an opportunity to look at new ways to honour this literary icon.

This project is contrived to serve the purpose of presenting the works of William Shakespeare in modern, easy to-read-and-enjoy style whilst engaging students in tertiary institutions as the developers of these works.

The foundation is challenging modern-day bards to reproduce the finest works of Shakespeare into a modern form of writing as part of his birthday celebrations.

According to a statement by the foundation on Tuesday, the Modern Shakespeare initiative aims to see some of his plays reproduced with a modern twist, condensing plays into proses that best summarise each of his plays – the best of which will be published.

Awards will be presented to the winners at our Gala Night .

The whole idea of #ModernShakespeareProject2019 competition is to get people talking about William Shakespeare as well as draw lovers of his works together in celebrating his birthday.

“We look forward to receiving the entries. All submissions should be sent to: info@literaryreinassance.org”, the statement added.