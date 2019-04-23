Experts predict bright future for Nigerian rope skippers

By Akeem Busari

The three-day intercontinental workshop organized by Nigeria Rope Skipping Federation, held at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre,Rowe Park, Yaba, Lagos, was concluded on Saturday with lots of enthusiasm and prediction of a brighter future for the sport in Nigeria.

Day One of the well-attended workshop began with a paper presentation titled; ‘Sport As Tool For Youth Empowerment’ by the National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Rev. Samuel Ikpea.

That was quickly followed up with renowned experts, Ms. Laila Little, President and founder of International Double Dutch League, Newark, USA and Ms. Keo Mokolopo, Vice President, Africa Jump Rope Federation, taking the participants and trainers on ‘ Health Benefits of Double Dutch’ as well as, ‘ Introduction to Rope Jump as a sport’, respectively.

Day Two of the event was essentially a practical session.

As an executive member of the NRSF, Dayo Oyewo, took participants on the elements of freestyle skipping.

The enthusiastic athletes were also taken through several other aspects of the sport, including Coordination, Speed and Freestyle.

The final day of the ground- breaking workshop was a recap of the two days of training on different aspects of the sport.

Afterwards, certificates were presented to participants as well as awards to several distinguished dignitaries.

Speaking on the event, Laila Little expressed her delight over what she described as ‘immense potentials’ of Nigeria rope skippers.

“The talents, energy and desire of the participants is unbelievable. I am really impressed with what I saw in just three days,” Laila, a former world champion noted.

On the future of the sport in the country, she was quick to react that with more training for the athletes, and commitment to the sport by the stakeholders, Nigeria would be able to compete favourably with the best in the world in the nearest future.