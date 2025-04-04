The Labour Party (LP) has said Julius Abure remains its National Chairman despite a Supreme Court ruling that sacked him from the position.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court sacked Abure by setting aside the decision of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which had recognised him as the party’s national chairman.

The apex court said the case against Abure was an internal party problem, and the appellate court lacked the jurisdiction to settle it.

It emphasised that the judiciary lacks jurisdiction over party internal affairs, adding that the appeal filed was allowed, being meritorious.

The apex court also pointed out that Abure’s tenure had already expired, just as it dismissed the cross-appeal filed by the Abure faction of the Labour Party.

Reacting, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, said the judgment favoured Abure because only political parties could determine their leaders.

“Supreme Court strikes out Nenadi, Abure suits, says only Political Parties can can determine who their leaders are. It also said that the courts shouldn’t dabble into the affairs of the political parties. Abure is still the National Chairman of the Labour Party,” Ifoh said.