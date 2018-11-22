Tambuwal nominates Manir Dan’ Iya as deputy governor

SOKOTO State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has nominated Honourable Manir Dan-Iya as the new deputy governor to replace Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu who recently resigned his position as the state number two citizen.

Tambuwal disclosed this in his letter submitted to the state house of assembly and presented at the plenary by the speaker house of state, Alhaji Salihu Maidaji.

According to the letter, ” following the vacuum created in the office of the Deputy Governor by the voluntary resignation of the former holder, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto.

” I wish to nominate, Honourable Manir Dan-Iya as the state Deputy Governor in accordance with the provisions of Sec 191(3)(c) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for approval of the house of assembly,” he added.

The lawmakers however unanimously agree to screen the candidate come November 22, the next