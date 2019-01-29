Tanko: AFRICMIL applies to CCB for acting CJN’s asset declaration form

A civil society group, African Centre for Media and Information Literacy, has applied to the Code of conduct Bureau for the asset declaration of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed.

The CSO said it sent the request to the Chairman of the CCB seeking copies of Mohammed’s asset declaration on his elevation as a Justice of the Supreme Court and appointment as acting CJN by President Muhammadu Buhari.

AFRICMIL in a statement by its Coordinator, Chidi Onumah in Abuja on Tuesday, said it hinged its request on Paragraph 11, Part 1 of the Fifth Schedule to the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The provision read in part, “Subject to the provisions of this Constitution, every public officer shall within three months of the coming into force of this Code of Conduct and immediately after taking office and thereafter – (a) at the end of every four years; and (b) at the end of his term of office, submit to the CCB a written declaration of all his properties, assets, and liabilities and those of his unmarried children under the age of 18 years.”

In applying for the acting CJN’s asset forms, AFRIMIL also said it relied on Section 1(1) of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011, arguing that the request was part of its advocacy for increased transparent and accountable governance in the nation’s public service.

The statement said, “The African Centre for Media and Information Literacy, a non-governmental organization focused on good governance and the promotion of accountability has applied to the Code of conduct Bureau for the asset declaration of the new acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed JSC.

"In a letter to the Chairman of the CCB and signed by its coordinator, Chido Onumah, AFRICMIL stated that in making the request, it relied on Paragraph 11, Part 1 of the Fifth Schedule to the 1999 Constitution as amended."