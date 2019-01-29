BREAKING: NJC issues 7-day query ultimatum to Onnoghen, Mohammed

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has issued letters of query to the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen and the Acting CJN, Justice Tanko Mohammed.

The two judges were given seven days to respond to the queries.

Onnoghen was asked to respond to allegations leveled against him, especially why he failed to declare all his assets, as stipulated by law.

The Acting CJN, Mohammed, was also asked to explain why he allowed himself to be sworn-in by President Muhammadu Buhari without the recommendation of the Council, as stipulated by the Constitution.

If the two judges are punished with dismissal, the third most senior Supreme Court Judge, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour of Lagos State, will replace them.