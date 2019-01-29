Onnoghen: Atiku reports Buhari to US, UK, EU

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has petitioned France, Germany, European Union, United States of America and United Kingdom over alleged undemocratic actions and infractions of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The petition, which was made available to journalists on Tuesday, was dated January 27.

Atiku alleged that Buhari was threatening Nigeria’s democracy by “serially breaching the provisions of the nation’s Constitution” and “undermining organs and institutions of State in order to advance his personal interest.”

He listed the alleged infractions to include the suspension of Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen; the purchase of the Tucano Aircraft; Executive Order No. 006 (On preservation of suspicious assets and related schedules); the approval of $1bn for military expenditure before approaching the National Assembly and disregard for orders of courts, among others.