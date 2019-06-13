Thisday Newspapers MD’s wife for burial June 20

Funeral arrangements for the wife of the Managing Director of THISDAY Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello, Mrs. Helen Eniola-Olaitan, will commence on June 20 in the United Kingdom.

Mrs. Bello-Olaitan (nee Alemeru), 49, died on June 4 at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, after a three-year battle with breast cancer.

According to a statement released by the family on Wednesday, funeral service would hold on June 20 at the All Nations Church, Temple Street, Wolverhampton, WV2 4AQ at 11 a.m.

After the service, internment would take place immediately at Danescourt Cemetery, 54 Wergs Road, Wolverhampton, WV6 9TD.

The family added that an outing service would hold at Realm of Glory Church, 35/37 Palm Spring Drive, opposite Spar Shopping Mall, off Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lekki, Lagos on June 30 at 10a.m.

The deceased graduated in Business Administration from the Kwara State Polytechnic, and Management at Lagos State University.

She was a banker, businesswoman, and distance-learning tutor with The Skills Network, UK.

She left behind her husband, four children, an aged mother, as well as brothers and sisters.