Professor of Political Science, Bolaji Akinyemi, has said that the United States of America disappointed the world with its decision to elect Donald Trump as president.

Akinyem stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

On Wednesday Trump defeated Vice-President Kamala Harris, who clinched her party’s ticket after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race.

But during the interview, Akinyem said that Americans descended so low by voting Donald Trump.

He said he pities Ukraine and Palestine because two of Trump’s strongest allies are Russia and Israel.

“See how far the United States has fallen. It has disgraced itself. And I must say that it has disappointed the rest of the world in its electoral decision that it took last night.”

“If he decides to actualize his rhetoric’s America is going to shock the rest of the world. He will send American soldiers to discipline those he calls enemies and expel immigrants from the streets of the United States and those who dare come back, he is going to look them up.

“There is the Guantanamo detention centre in Cuba, something which America doesn’t want to publicly admit it has. A Democratic president had tried to shut it down. Biden had tried; but it was the Republican who have blocked the attempt by the Democrat to humanize the detention centre.”