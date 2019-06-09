Wike issues 72-hour ultimatum for release of kidnapped expatriates

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has given the chiefs and leaders of Andoni Local Government Area, a 72-hour ultimatum to ensure the immediate release of three kidnapped expatriates of Raffoul Nigeria Limited who are involved in the construction of the Unity Road in the area.

In a Government House press statement, signed by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, Wike said failure to secure the release of the three expatriates kidnapped by Andoni youths at the expiration of the ultimatum, would formally lead to the withdrawal of the recognition of all government recognised chiefs in the Local Government Area and cancel the Andoni aspect of the Unity Road project.

Wike further stated that other communities across the State must take measures to protect contractors and workers executing projects for them.

He said the same sanctions would be meted out to other communities where chiefs and leaders allowed project contractors to be kidnapped by community youths.

