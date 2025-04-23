The Zamfara State House of Assembly has plunged into crisis following the emergence of two parallel sittings, signaling a deepening political rift within the state legislature. Both factions are urging Governor Dauda Lawal to re-present the 2025 appropriation bill and take decisive action on insecurity within one month.

On Wednesday, two separate sittings took place. One was led by the embattled Speaker, Hon. Bilyaminu Ismail Moriki, while the other was held by a faction of 10 lawmakers under Hon. Bashar Aliyu Gummi, who claims to be the rightful Speaker following Moriki’s impeachment last year for alleged highhandedness and misconduct.

During their sitting, the Gummi-led faction, which includes members from both the APC and PDP, decried the state’s worsening security situation. They issued a one-month ultimatum to Governor Lawal to resolve the ongoing crises of armed banditry, kidnapping, and general insecurity that have gripped all 14 local government areas.

“The state government appears indifferent to the suffering of the people,” said one lawmaker. “While insecurity and poverty engulf the state, huge sums are being spent on frivolities, and victims of bandit attacks are left without support.”

The factional lawmakers also condemned the recent mass dismissal of over 4,000 civil servants, calling it arbitrary and lacking due process. They demanded the immediate reinstatement of the affected workers and the payment of their withheld salaries and entitlements.

Additionally, the lawmakers criticized the poor equipping of the state’s Security Protection Guards, locally known as Askarawa, claiming that negligence led to the death of over half of the squad in clashes with criminals. They urged the governor to allocate part of his N2 billion monthly security vote to support the families of slain guards, proposing at least N10 million in compensation for each bereaved family.

The group also questioned the governor’s financial priorities, referencing the sudden wealth displayed by individuals allegedly close to him from neighboring states like Niger, Kaduna, and Adamawa. “If his associates can build multi-billion-naira mansions after visiting Zamfara, then the governor has no justification for downsizing the workforce under the guise of insufficient resources,” they said.

The lawmakers also declared their suspension by Speaker Moriki as illegal and baseless, arguing that an impeached Speaker had no legal standing to suspend others.

The members present at the factional sitting included: Hon. Aliyu Ango Kagara (Talata Mafara South), Hon. Ibrahim Tudu Tukur Bakura (Bakura), Hon. Nasiru Abdullahi Maru (Maru North), Hon. Faruk Musa Dosara (Maradun 1), Hon. Bashar Aliyu Gummi (Gummi 1), Hon. Barr. Bashir Abubakar Masama (Bukkuyum North), Hon. Amiru Ahmed (Tsafe West), Hon. Basiru Bello (Bungudu West) and Hon. Mukhtaru Nasiru (Kaura Namoda North)

With two factions now operating separate legislative sessions, Zamfara appears to be entering a new phase of political instability, raising concerns over governance and accountability in the state.