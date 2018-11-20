2019: Obasanjo endorses Okowa for second term

Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has urged the people of Delta State to re-elect Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2019.

Obasanjo described Okowa as a “good product” which the people of the state should hold on to.

The ex-president spoke yesterday in Agbor, Delta State, where he commissioned dualised 9.4-kilometer Old Lagos-Asaba Road and the dualised 5.27-kilometer Owa-Ekei/Owa-Alero Road.

Chief Obasanjo later commissioned the Stephen Keshi Stadium, in Asaba, the state capital.

“By virtue of my status as a statesman, I cannot join the campaign, but whatever I see with my korokoro eyes and heard my mouth must talk about it.

“In my place we always look for a good thing, and when we get it, we hold on to it. This governor (Okowa), from what I’ve seen, heard and gleaned, is a good product. Would you exchange him for the unknown? For me, I will hold on to him.

“He is a good governor. He needs to consolidate what he has started, and we must give him the opportunity to consolidate. For you in Delta State, don’t throw away a good product, when you don’t even know what you will get in the replacement,” he said.

Obasanjo commended the Okowa-led administration for developing the transport sector through road construction and noted that without transportation, one cannot talk about economic and social development.

He also lauded the state government for its development of the education sector, as well as its deliberate approach to peace building.

Obasanjo said: “You (Okowa) have coupled transportation with education that is relevant to this day and age in Nigeria, and that is technical and technological education that ensures the use of the head and hand.

“You cannot develop in a situation of chaos, conflict and violence. The ingredients for peace is to ensure that every community feel and have a sense of belonging in the state. And this governor has carried all communities along, hence, the peaceful atmosphere in the state.”