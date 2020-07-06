632 fail Law School Bar exams

Five graduating students of the Nigerian Law School have made First Class, while 632 of the students failed the Bar Final Examinations, the Director-General of the school, Prof. Isa Chiroma (SAN), has said.

Chiroma said in a statement on Sunday that the Council of Legal Education had a virtual meeting for the consideration and approval of the release of the results of the final examinations conducted in January this year.

He said the five First Class students, placed under the category of ‘outstanding performance,’ constituted 0.2 per cent of the 2,515 students who sat the examinations.

He said the 632 who failed were 25.12 per cent of the grand total of students.

A breakdown of the results released by Chiroma read, “Outstanding performance: Candidates graded in First Class: 5 (0.2%).

“Candidates graded in Second Class Upper: 77 (3.06%).

“Candidates graded in Second Class Lower Upper: 633 (25.17%)

“Candidates in Pass: 1,067 (42.42%)

“Candidate with Conditional Pass: 82 (3.26%)

“Candidates who failed: 632 (25.12%)

“Absent: 17 (0.7%)

“Withheld: 2 (0.08%)”

The statement added, “Screening and call to bar dates would be communicated to you in due course.”