Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Monday, said as the governor of President Bola Tinubu’s ancestral birthplace, he needed no persuasion to endorse him.

Shedding more light on the decision of his government and political group to endorse Tinubu for a second term in 2027, he called it “a moral and development driven action in the best interest of Osun and Yoruba people at large.”

This was as the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has described the emergence of Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as capable of deepening and fine-tuning ongoing reforms to make Nigeria a prosperous nation.

At the same time, the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has extended warm congratulations to Tinubu on his emergence as the the APC presidential candidate.

Speaking after a brief check on the ongoing construction of Ibadan-Ile-Ife-Ilesa expressway, the governor described Tinubu as “our own son, father and leader, who deserves our support beyond political considerations.

“I am the governor of the ancestral birthplace of Mr President. How can I have my own in the saddle and think twice before embracing him? I need no persuasion to act as I have declared repeatedly, our endorsement of MrPresident.

“How many governors are as lucky as me? Well, my brother, Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State will claim to be luckier. But we, in Osun State, count ourselves lucky and privileged to have one of our illustrious sons and father at the helm of affairs of Nigeria,” the governor noted.

Describing his decision as beyond partisan consideration, the governor reaffirmed his stance in support of Tinubu and expressed gratitude to the President for the ongoing construction of Ilesa-Ile-Ife-Ibadan Express way.

“I am elated at the speed and quality of work. The reconstruction will further widen and ease access to major centers of Osun State and complement my administration’s accelerated infrastructure deliveries across towns and villages.

“Our administration has also rehabilitated a number of federal roads from 2022 to date. At the state level, over 300 kilometres of state roads have been reconstructed. We are hoping Mr President will soon authorise payment of refund for those rehabilitated federal roads.

“We, however, again convey our appreciation to Mr. President for the approval of reconstruction of Ibadan-Iwo road-Osogbo as well as Gbongan-Akoda road. I hope to write to Mr President to further approve the Osogbo — Ilesa road for reconstruction.

“As a governor of the president’s ancestral state, we will not allow selfish politicians such as the President’s cousin, Gboyega Oyetola, to tarnish the image of Mr President in Osun State. With God and people, democracy shall triumph on August 15.

“Mr President has repeatedly advocated free and fair elections. As a government, we will deploy all means within the law to ensure free and fair election on August 15 and beyond. We know and believe the President meant well for Osun State,” the governor declared.