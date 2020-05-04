Abba Kyari mourners test negative for coronavirus

All the improperly-kitted mourners at the burial 18 April of Malam Abba Kyari have tested negative for coronavirus.

Dr Mohammed Kawu, Acting Secretary, FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat, made this known in Abuja on Sunday.

Kawu said they have completed 14 days in isolation and been reunited with their families.

There was a national uproar after a video of the mourners went viral.

The video showed some of them without masks.

One of the mourners also dumped a protective suit carelessly at the burial ground in Gudu, Abuja.

Their actions breached the burial protocol outlined by the World Health Organisation and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

The FCTA swiftly moved to arrest all the mourners.

Some of them, who were staff of the Presidency, were barred from coming to the office, until they completed 14-day isolation.

Abba Kyari, President Buhari’s chief of staff died in Lagos on 17 April from COVID-19 complications.

He was buried 18 April in Abuja.