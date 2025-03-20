…reinforces commitment to CSR, business growth

Air Peace, Nigeria’s foremost airline and the largest carrier in West and Central Africa, once again demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) by conducting a raffle draw at the prestigious Silverbird Man of the Year 2024 Awards.

Five lucky winners emerged from the draw, reinforcing Air Peace’s dedication to enriching lives, supporting businesses, and connecting people with boundless opportunities.

The raffle draw, a highlight of the distinguished event, saw Abodede Samuel Opeyemi, Comfort Bassey, and Folajimi Olayinka Oduyebo win return economy tickets to any of Air Peace’s domestic destinations, while Osuagwu Divine Nwamarachi and Eremu Precious Tosan struck gold with economy return tickets to London, thus providing them with seamless travel experiences across Air Peace’s extensive route network.

This initiative aligns with the airline’s unwavering mission to make air travel more accessible while empowering individuals and businesses to reach their full potential.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Dr. Allen Onyema emphasized the airline’s role in driving socio-economic development through its robust CSR initiatives.

“At Air Peace, we believe that aviation is more than just transportation; it is a bridge to opportunities, a catalyst for economic growth, and a tool for empowerment. We are committed to supporting individuals and businesses by connecting dreams with possibilities,” he stated.

Air Peace continues to set the benchmark for excellence in the aviation industry, not only by providing world-class services but also by actively contributing to community development.

The airline has consistently championed social causes, supported job creation, and enhanced economic integration within Nigeria and beyond.

As the largest airline in West and Central Africa, Air Peace remains steadfast in its vision of fostering prosperity through reliable air travel, reinforcing Nigeria’s position as a key player in global aviation.

With its expanding domestic and international routes, the airline is making it easier for people to explore new opportunities and for businesses to thrive in an interconnected world.

By integrating philanthropy with its corporate vision, Air Peace continues to redefine aviation’s role in national and regional development, ensuring that travel is not just about moving from one destination to another but about unlocking potential and shaping futures.

Meanwhile, Air Peace continues to redefine international travel with its London route, offering seamless connectivity from major domestic destinations.

Travelers can enjoy up to ₦600,000 in savings when they connect from cities across Nigeria to London, plus an exclusive one free extra luggage offer.

This promo runs until March 31, 2025, with an extended travel period until April 15, 2025.

Air Peace remains committed to providing world-class services, bridging the gap between Africa and the world, and rewarding its esteemed customers at every opportunity.