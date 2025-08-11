In Nigeria, bad behaviour often cascades from the top, with the so-called ‘big man’s’ impunity undermining integrity in every aspect of national life.

The incident involving celebrity musician Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1 and K1 de Ultimate, and ValueJet Airlines at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Tuesday exemplifies this troubling trend.

A viral video showed the Fuji musician standing in front of an aircraft, attempting to block the plane from taxiing.

This reckless action endangered not only the lives of passengers and crew. In other countries, such conduct might be treated as a terrorist act.

According to ValueJet Airlines, KWAM 1 was barred from boarding flight VK 201 (Abuja-Lagos) because he insisted on carrying a flask containing a liquid substance exceeding the permitted 100ml.

Despite repeated requests, he refused to comply with security regulations. The flight captain, Oluranti Ogoyi, alleged that the musician opened the bottle and poured its contents on her and others nearby, an irresponsible act unbecoming of a 65-year-old celebrity expected to serve as a moral compass for his followers and children. He clearly failed that test.

It is standard practice that liquids over 100ml, including alcohol and sometimes water, cannot be taken aboard aircraft under post-9/11 regulations. Ayinde, widely travelled, should have known and respected these rules or at least deferred to airline staff.

Ogoyi compounded the situation by powering up the aircraft while Ayinde and airport staff were still close to the plane, a dangerous move that could have caused serious injury or death.

This breach of protocol is inexcusable in a profession demanding strict rule compliance, psychological skill, situational awareness, and steadiness under pressure. The NCAA has rightly suspended her pilot’s licence along with that of co-pilot Ivan Oloba.

The NCAA and the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, have swiftly intervened, placing Ayinde on a six-month no-fly list for all domestic and international flights while investigations continue.

Facing public backlash, regulatory sanctions, and potential prosecution, Ayinde issued a public apology to the authorities, the airline, the pilot, and his fans. He insisted, however, that the flask contained water, which he needed to manage his chronic dehydration, and not alcohol as alleged.

While this apology is a rare step down for a typical Nigerian celebrity, this episode should serve as a lesson to self-styled big men who consider themselves above the law in Nigeria but are generally well-behaved when abroad, knowing full well that the law will be applied evenly.

This incident has placed Nigeria’s aviation industry under global scrutiny. The NCAA should strictly adhere to international aviation standards in dealing with unruly passengers. Ayinde’s celebrity status should not offer him a reprieve. His apology should be reserved for a judge.

Section 459A of the Criminal Code Act states that any person who unlawfully obstructs, hinders, or impedes the movement of any aircraft in motion on or flight over any aerodrome is guilty of a misdemeanour and prescribes imprisonment for up to two years.

Section 472 of the Penal Code criminalises the obstruction or hindrance of aircraft movement in similar terms to the Criminal Code, subject to imprisonment for up to two years, a fine, or both, depending on the case.

In March, two American Airlines passengers who threw coffee at an agent after being barred from boarding were arrested and prosecuted on battery and trespassing charges. This is the standard Nigeria should follow.

More broadly, this incident reveals the many failings of Nigeria’s aviation industry. Ordinarily, passengers should board via an airbridge and should never be able to interfere with aircraft operations, while security should be tight enough to arrest disruptive passengers instantly. Therefore, FAAN must improve facilities and security on both landside and airside.

The incident underscores the need for airlines to engage highly professional crews and regularly evaluate their psychological fitness.

Airline operators must improve service delivery, especially on-time performance, while the NCAA must enforce regulations rigorously and without favouritism.

FAAN should improve awareness and effectively communicate policy on passenger conduct, on-board carry-on items, and penalties for rule breaches.