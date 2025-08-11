Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday led President Bola Tinubu’s delegation on a condolence visit to the family of the late former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and communications (Office of the VP), Stanley Nkwocha.

The statement noted that expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, saying Nigeria has lost one of its most visionary leaders.

The former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party died on Saturday at the age of 78.

Ogbeh served Nigeria in several administrations, including as Minister of Communications in the Second Republic and later as Minister of Agriculture under President Muhammadu Buhari, and he was a founding member of the All Progressives Congress.

The Vice President described Ogbeh’s death as an irreparable loss to Nigeria’s agricultural transformation drive and national development trajectory.

He noted that the late Ogbeh’s contributions to food security and rural development will forever remain etched in the country’s development history.

The VP eulogised the late elder statesman, maintaining that he is among the great statesmen whose dedication to agricultural renaissance touched millions of farming families across Nigeria.

“We are here at the behest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, the government and people of Benue State over the sad demise of our elder statesman, Chief Audu Ogbeh.

“We have not just lost a former minister; we have lost an irreplaceable institution whose vision and pragmatic approach to agricultural development transformed the landscape of our farming communities,” Shettima stated.

He described Ogbeh as a transformational leader whose legacy transcends political affiliations and regional boundaries, noting that his contributions to Nigeria’s quest for food security represent a blueprint for sustainable agricultural development.

The Vice President noted that Ogbeh’s approach to agricultural development was characterized by integrity, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of Nigerian farmers and rural dwellers.

“He was a most committed advocate of agricultural transformation who endeared himself to many with his wisdom, pragmatism, and genuine concern for the well-being of farming families. His demise represents a collective loss to our entire agricultural ecosystem,” VP Shettima added.

Offering prayers for the repose of the deceased’s soul, the Vice President expressed confidence that Chief Ogbeh’s legacy would continue to inspire future generations of agricultural practitioners and policymakers.

“We are comforted by the many lives he touched and the enduring example he set. His legacy of integrity, service, and dedication to our nation will continue to guide our agricultural transformation efforts,” Senator Shettima remarked.

“I pray that Almighty Allah will forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. May Allah also grant the family, the government and people of Benue State, and indeed the entire nation the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the Vice President added.