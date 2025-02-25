The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has announced the appointment of the son of the Afenifere Leader Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Dr Taiwo Fasoranti as the Secretary to the State Government.

The appointment came a few hours after Aiyedatiwa was inaugurated as the seventh executive governor of the state on Monday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Ebenezer Adeniyan.

According to the statement, the governor also appointed some persons to the office of special advisers and special assistants.

The statement read, “The Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has approved the appointment of Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti as the Secretary to the State Government. Until his appointment as SSG, Dr. Fasoranti, who hails from Akure South local government area, was the Chairman of the Ondo State Hospitals Management Board. ”

Aiyedatiwa has also reappointed Dr Kayode Ajulo, SAN as the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Mrs. Omowunmi Isaac as Commissioner for Finance.

The appointed special advisers to the governor are Engr. Johnson Alabi (Power), Dr Seun Osamaye, (Women Affairs ) Comrade Bola Taiwo (Union Matters and Special Duties) and Prof Simidele Odimayo ( Health) . They were part of the last administration and got reappointed.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr. Abiola Olawoye has been elevated to the position of Special Adviser, Infrastructure, Lands and Housing.

Aiyedatiwa urged the new appointees to hit the ground running in providing effective and efficient services to the people of Ondo State.

The statement noted that all the appointments took immediate effect.