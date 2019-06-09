Ajegunle youths send SOS to Sanwo-Olu over plans to convert playground to private estate

By Akeem Busari

Thousands of youths, footballers and sports enthusiasts in the famous Ajegunle area of Ajeromi-Ifelodun local government of Lagos State have sent a passionate Save-Our-Souls message to Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu over plans by the government to convert a part of the popular Maracana playground to a private estate.

Investigations revealed that construction of parts of the purported estate have begun.

To this end, the youths have started mobilizing towards a violent- free protests in the community.

Reacting to the development, Sheriff Fakunle, Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman of Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government, Hon. Fatai Ayoola, debunked claims that the planned estate was a private initiative of the council boss.

“There is no truth, whatsoever, in the rumours. The planned estate is a Lagos State government project that was proposed by former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande,” Fakunle remarked.

“Attempts by successive governments in the state to execute the planned estate, have always been deemed as a political campaign gimmick by cynics, “the media aide explained.

Kelvin Irikefe, a sports stakeholder and community leader, regretted the planned estate, claiming it would deprive the teeming and sports loving youths the opportunity of using the playground to horn their innate talents.

“We are not against government plans to give our people a housing estate. We are concerned that after government build the famous Maracana playground to a top class sports facility, it would become an elitist facility.

” The hapless youths would no longer be able to afford it, because it would be monetized. We are appealing to the government to leave that pitch fondly called ‘Adidas’ field for our boys to use,” Irikefe appealed.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the council boss in response to the development has called for a meeting with the aggrieved members of the community.

The meeting aimed at finding solutions to the complaints is expected to hold on Monday, 10th June at the council secretariat by mid-day.